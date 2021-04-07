Best and worst public housing: The latest HUD scores in east Alabama and west Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Not all public housing in the Chattahoochee Valley is created equal. While almost all of our area properties have earned high marks from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the last several years, one property’s most recent score is failing and two others are close to failing.
HUD conducts physical inspections of properties they own, insure or subsidize and you can find scores from HUD properties across the country here. A passing score is 60 and above.
All five inspected properties in Columbus have passing scores. Booker T. Washington-Chapman, Phase II, scores the highest not just in Columbus but the highest out of all our area HUD developments with a 99 from a July 2017 inspection. The lowest score in Muscogee County is Louis T. Chase Homes, with an 88 based on a September 2019 inspection.
All four of Russell County’s developments are in Phenix City. Frederick Douglas Apartments and Blake both have a 97 score from their last inspections, October 2015 and October 2019 respectively. Stough Apartments has the lowest score in Russell County, a 75 from a November 2017 inspection.
Eufaula has considerable disparity between its two developments. Chattahoochee Courts scored a 90 on a February 2019 inspection. One year later, Western Heights scored a 63, the second-lowest score in the area.
Our area’s lowest score is from Lumpkin, Ga. Stewart County Housing scored just a 51 on a July 2019 inspection. That’s a failing score.
You can find the scores and inspection dates from all of our area HUD developments below:
|NAME
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|COUNTY
|LATEST SCORE
|INSPECTION DATE
|Chattahoochee Courts
|816 S. Randolph Ave.
|Eufaula
|Barbour
|90
|Feb. 5, 2019
|Western Heights
|79 Jackson St.
|Eufaula
|Barbour
|63
|Feb. 11, 2020
|Crystal Springs
|1206 S. 8th Ave.
|Lanett
|Chambers
|72
|Jan. 29, 2018
|Jackson Heights
|1118 N. 13th St.
|Lanett
|Chambers
|66
|Nov. 6, 2017
|Frederick Douglas Apartments
|300A Fred. Douglas Apts.
|Phenix City
|Russell
|97
|Oct. 8, 2015
|Stough Apartments
|1-A Loop Stough Apts.
|Phenix City
|Russell
|75
|Nov. 1, 2017
|Riverview Apartments
|201A Riverview Apts.
|Phenix City
|Russell
|81
|Oct. 7, 2019
|Blake
|2000A 21st Ave.
|Phenix City
|Russell
|97
|Oct. 8, 2019
|Valley Housing Authority
|10A Boyd Circle
|Valley
|Chambers
|85
|Oct. 5, 2017
|Northside Americus
|1537A N. Jackson St.
|Americus
|Sumter
|71
|April 25, 2018
|Eastside Americus
|168A Lakeview Cir.
|Americus
|Sumter
|76
|April 23, 2018
|Andersonville
|216A Prison Walk
|Andersonville
|Sumter
|80
|Feb. 24, 2020
|Leslie
|121 E. Wilson St.
|Leslie
|Sumter
|72
|Feb. 26, 2020
|Plains
|212 Thomas St.
|Plains
|Sumter
|91
|Feb. 25, 2020
|T.W Hollis Homes
|220 E. Burkhalter Ave.
|Buena Vista
|Marion
|92
|March 12, 2020
|Elizabeth Canty Homes
|1990 Cusseta Rd.
|Columbus
|Muscogee
|91
|Nov. 6, 2017
|Booker T. Washington-Chapman, Phase I
|3725 Chapman Way
|Columbus
|Muscogee
|99
|July 24, 2017
|Booker T. Washington-Chapman, Phase II
|500 5th Ave.
|Columbus
|Muscogee
|90
|Feb. 21, 2020
|Warren Williams Homes
|1100 12th St.
|Columbus
|Muscogee
|93
|Sept. 17, 2019
|Louis T. Chase Homes
|1935 1st Ave.
|Columbus
|Muscogee
|88
|Sept. 18, 2019
|Henderson Homes
|101A E. Lawrence St.
|Cuthbert
|Randolph
|92
|Jan. 31, 2018
|J.M. Wooten
|303 Cheney Ave.
|Shellman
|Randolph
|92
|Jan. 31, 2018
|Felton Jones Court
|19 Felton Jones Court
|Ellaville
|Schley
|82
|Dec. 6, 2019
|Swint Apartments
|102 Hill Street
|Hamilton
|Harris
|95
|Sept. 26, 2017
|The Phoenix
|1102A Whitesville St.
|LaGrange
|Troup
|90
|July 17, 2017
|Phoenix Way
|803A Bortin St.
|LaGrange
|Troup
|95
|June 5, 2019
|Stewart County Housing
|1 Stevens St.
|Lumpkin
|Stewart
|51
|July 30, 2019