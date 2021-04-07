Best and worst public housing: The latest HUD scores in east Alabama and west Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Not all public housing in the Chattahoochee Valley is created equal. While almost all of our area properties have earned high marks from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the last several years, one property’s most recent score is failing and two others are close to failing.

HUD conducts physical inspections of properties they own, insure or subsidize and you can find scores from HUD properties across the country here. A passing score is 60 and above.

All five inspected properties in Columbus have passing scores. Booker T. Washington-Chapman, Phase II, scores the highest not just in Columbus but the highest out of all our area HUD developments with a 99 from a July 2017 inspection. The lowest score in Muscogee County is Louis T. Chase Homes, with an 88 based on a September 2019 inspection.

All four of Russell County’s developments are in Phenix City. Frederick Douglas Apartments and Blake both have a 97 score from their last inspections, October 2015 and October 2019 respectively. Stough Apartments has the lowest score in Russell County, a 75 from a November 2017 inspection.

Eufaula has considerable disparity between its two developments. Chattahoochee Courts scored a 90 on a February 2019 inspection. One year later, Western Heights scored a 63, the second-lowest score in the area.

Our area’s lowest score is from Lumpkin, Ga. Stewart County Housing scored just a 51 on a July 2019 inspection. That’s a failing score.

You can find the scores and inspection dates from all of our area HUD developments below: