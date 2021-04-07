Best and worst public housing: The latest HUD scores in east Alabama and west Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Not all public housing in the Chattahoochee Valley is created equal. While almost all of our area properties have earned high marks from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the last several years, one property’s most recent score is failing and two others are close to failing.

HUD conducts physical inspections of properties they own, insure or subsidize and you can find scores from HUD properties across the country here. A passing score is 60 and above.

All five inspected properties in Columbus have passing scores. Booker T. Washington-Chapman, Phase II, scores the highest not just in Columbus but the highest out of all our area HUD developments with a 99 from a July 2017 inspection. The lowest score in Muscogee County is Louis T. Chase Homes, with an 88 based on a September 2019 inspection.

All four of Russell County’s developments are in Phenix City. Frederick Douglas Apartments and Blake both have a 97 score from their last inspections, October 2015 and October 2019 respectively. Stough Apartments has the lowest score in Russell County, a 75 from a November 2017 inspection.

Eufaula has considerable disparity between its two developments. Chattahoochee Courts scored a 90 on a February 2019 inspection. One year later, Western Heights scored a 63, the second-lowest score in the area.

Our area’s lowest score is from Lumpkin, Ga. Stewart County Housing scored just a 51 on a July 2019 inspection. That’s a failing score.

You can find the scores and inspection dates from all of our area HUD developments below:

NAMEADDRESSCITYCOUNTY LATEST SCOREINSPECTION DATE
Chattahoochee Courts816 S. Randolph Ave.EufaulaBarbour90Feb. 5, 2019
Western Heights79 Jackson St. EufaulaBarbour63Feb. 11, 2020
Crystal Springs1206 S. 8th Ave.LanettChambers72Jan. 29, 2018
Jackson Heights1118 N. 13th St. LanettChambers66Nov. 6, 2017
Frederick Douglas Apartments300A Fred. Douglas Apts.Phenix CityRussell97Oct. 8, 2015
Stough Apartments1-A Loop Stough Apts. Phenix CityRussell75Nov. 1, 2017
Riverview Apartments201A Riverview Apts.Phenix CityRussell81Oct. 7, 2019
Blake2000A 21st Ave.Phenix CityRussell97Oct. 8, 2019
Valley Housing Authority10A Boyd CircleValleyChambers85Oct. 5, 2017
Northside Americus1537A N. Jackson St.AmericusSumter71April 25, 2018
Eastside Americus168A Lakeview Cir.AmericusSumter76April 23, 2018
Andersonville216A Prison WalkAndersonvilleSumter80Feb. 24, 2020
Leslie121 E. Wilson St.LeslieSumter72Feb. 26, 2020
Plains212 Thomas St.PlainsSumter91Feb. 25, 2020
T.W Hollis Homes220 E. Burkhalter Ave.Buena VistaMarion92March 12, 2020
Elizabeth Canty Homes1990 Cusseta Rd. ColumbusMuscogee91Nov. 6, 2017
Booker T. Washington-Chapman, Phase I3725 Chapman WayColumbusMuscogee99July 24, 2017
Booker T. Washington-Chapman, Phase II500 5th Ave.ColumbusMuscogee90Feb. 21, 2020
Warren Williams Homes1100 12th St. ColumbusMuscogee93Sept. 17, 2019
Louis T. Chase Homes1935 1st Ave.ColumbusMuscogee88Sept. 18, 2019
Henderson Homes101A E. Lawrence St. CuthbertRandolph92Jan. 31, 2018
J.M. Wooten303 Cheney Ave.ShellmanRandolph92Jan. 31, 2018
Felton Jones Court19 Felton Jones CourtEllavilleSchley82Dec. 6, 2019
Swint Apartments102 Hill StreetHamiltonHarris95Sept. 26, 2017
The Phoenix1102A Whitesville St.LaGrangeTroup90July 17, 2017
Phoenix Way803A Bortin St.LaGrangeTroup95June 5, 2019
Stewart County Housing1 Stevens St.LumpkinStewart51July 30, 2019

