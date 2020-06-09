Battle lines emerge in push for police reform

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – “Defund The Police” has become a rallying cry of protesters across the country.

As the push for reform continues, battle lines over how it may be accomplished are emerging in Washington.

“We won’t be defunding our police, we won’t be dismantling our police, we won’t be disbanding our police,” President Trump said Monday.



Proponents question why cities are giving a third of their budgets to law enforcement.

-New York and Los Angeles are considering slashing millions and redirecting those funds to community services.



“We all have to step back and ask is that the smartest and best way to actually achieve safety?” says Senator Kamala Harris.



More than 200 Democrats are pushing a bill that stops short of defunding police, but would ban choke-holds and no-knock warrants, make lynching a federal hate crime

and create a national database to track police misconduct.



Republicans are working on a separate plan to weed out rogue cops.



