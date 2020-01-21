Bad sport: Dad charged with assaulting son’s opponent during wrestling match

KANNAPOLIS , NC (WCNC) – A high school wrestling match in Kannapolis, North Carolina ended Saturday when a father charged a student wrestler while the match was going on.

Video shows other parents rushing in to break up the incident.

The woman who shot the video said the man’s son was wrestling the student he charged.

Kannapolis Police identified the man as Barry Lee Jones of Harrisburg. He was arrested on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The student he assaulted attends Southeast Guilford High School. Police said the student was not hurt during the incident.

Read more: http://bit.ly/30CK1Nr