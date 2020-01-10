Baby dies after being stuffed in backpack

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – A Lubbock, Texas family is distraught and a man is facing capital murder charges after he told police he stuffed his girlfriend’s 10-month-old child into a backpack and left her in his car for more than five hours on Tuesday.

27-year-old Trevor Rowe is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, with bond set at $2 million.

Trevor Rowe, 27

Emilio Montoya, the child’s father, said Marion was a very active baby who would always run around.

“She was actually learning to walk,” Emilio said.

Rowe said he put Marion in the backpack and placed it on the floorboard of his car while he was at work, checking on her occasionally.

According the arrest warrant, Rowe went to a fast food restaurant and two stores during his lunch break with Marion in the backpack. He said he put the backpack in the trunk of his car when he returned to work.

The next time he checked on Marion, she was not breathing.

