Average price of Thanksgiving dinner will be the lowest since 2010

(NBC News) It's looking like a delightful part of Thanksgiving this year will be served up long before sitting down to the meal.



The average price of Thanksgiving dinner this year will be the lowest since 2010.



The American Farm Bureau estimates that cost at $48.90, A 22-CENT DECREASE FROM LAST YEAR.



Farm Bureau's Dr. John Newton says that's because of a price drop in the menu's most expensive menu: Turkey.



"Turkey supplies remain more than adequate to meet the demand of U.S. consumers right now," he says.



