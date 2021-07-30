Aunt arrested, charged after the bodies of two children found during traffic stop

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Baltimore County Police Department has arrested and charged 33-year-old Nicole M. Johnson, in connection to the deaths of her niece and nephew, 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

Police say the two children that were found are siblings. The bodies of the two children were discovered Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane in Essex.

Johnson is facing several charges that include first-degree child abuse that resulted in the death of a child under the age of 13.

The Baltimore County Police Department continues to investigate this incident.