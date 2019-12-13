Articles of impeachment approved

WASHINGTON, DC (NBC News) – The House Judiciary Committee has passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The articles charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The critical vote was delayed late Thursday night after many Americans had gone to bed. Democrats blamed Republicans for dragging out the meeting for 14 hours, while Republicans accused Democrats of ambushing them and delaying the final vote to get more media attention.

Democrats say they have presented overwhelming evidence the president pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while delaying military aid and obstructing the Congressional investigation.

The months long investigation is expected to end next week in a climatic vote on the House floor, with lawmakers deciding whether President Trump becomes the third president in history to be impeached.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2RMJh5J