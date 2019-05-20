Arrest made in Texas kidnapping case

A Fort Worth, Texas girl who police say was snatched while on a walk with her mother was found and is now safe. And police say a suspect is also in custody and two local good samaritans helped find the girl and the suspect.

It started on Saturday night when police say 8-year-old Salem Sabatka was snatched while walking with her mother. A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the moment Salem’s mother was thrown from the suspect’s car. About eight hours later, the little girl and a suspect were found by police at a suburban Fort Worth hotel.

Chief Joel Fitzgerald of the Fort Worth Police Department says, “They breached a door of that hotel room and found that male located inside “



Police were helped by two community members who went out on their own and found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect and called police.

Jeff King a local pastor and good Samaritan says, “I wasn’t sure if I thought I wasn’t going to find her I probably wouldn’t have gone.”



51-year old Michael Webb is now in custody and charged with kidnapping.



Hours after the little girl was found, neighbors marched through Fort Worth as a sign of support and strength.

