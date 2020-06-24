Arkansas mom gets creative crafting quarantine travels for kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Parents everywhere have had to get creative to try and keep their kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine. For Quiera Borders, it didn’t take long for her creativity to take flight.

“The first week of quarantine,” said Borders, “I had to think and think fast, I was just like, oh my gosh what am I going to do and so I had to be innovative.”

Borders combined her need for travel with her need for decorating, and just like that, “quarantine travels” began. Using household items, Borders creates intricate scenes of different places around the world to teach her children about culture and history.

Borders’ kids and family visited Rio de Janeiro, India, Mexico, Antarctica, Hawaii, Kenya, Japan, and Paris.

“With the quarantine traveling, they’ve learned about the different places and people, and I’m just seeing that there’s more to life than where we live,” said Borders.

Quiera says she has another planned adventure up her sleeve and hopes that one day, they will be able to travel to all of the places they visited in quarantine.