Appeals court rules against Trump in fight over Jan. 6 committee documents request

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Trump’s first post-White House book will be, like so much else about him, a departure from other former presidents. “Our Journey Together” is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2021, but not through a traditional New York publisher. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

His lawyers will most likely now file an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court in an effort to block the release.

(NBC News) – A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump cannot prevent the House Jan. 6 committee from getting hundreds of documents created when he was in the White House.

His lawyers will most likely now file an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court in an effort to block the release.

Lawyers for the House said the committee needs the records “to complete a thorough investigation into how the actions of the former president, his advisers, and other government officials may have contributed to the attack on Congress to impede the peaceful transfer of presidential power.”

After the committee sought Trump administration records from the National Archives, the former president asserted executive privilege over more than 700 pages of documents. But Biden decided that the material should be released to Congress.