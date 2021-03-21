AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general

In this Friday March 19, 2021, photo a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the waterway next to Fort McNair, seen in background in Washington. Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, a U.S. army base in Washington DC, and against the Army’s vice chief of staff, according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters. The threats are one reason the Army has been pushing for more security around the base, which sits alongside the bustling Waterfront district of Washington DC. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) – Iran has made threats against an Army base in the nation’s capital and against the Army’s vice chief of staff.

That’s according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials who weren’t authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Map shows the location of Fort McNair and surrounding area along with the proposed buffer zone. Proposed new restrictions along Fort McNair’s Southwest Waterfront would protect army housing.

The threats are one reason the Army has pushed for more security around Fort McNair, which sits alongside Washington’s bustling Waterfront District. City leaders are fighting the Army’s plan to add a wide buffer zone from the shore of the Washington Channel.

That plan would cut off access to as much as half the width of the busy waterway.