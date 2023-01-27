The Latest on the release of a Memphis Police Department video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols, who later died.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death.

The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video” of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged.”

But he also urged protesters to avoid any violence.

Harris issued a statement that said: “Yet, once again, America mourns the life of a son and father brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve.”

She said the video images will “open wounds that will never fully heal.”

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Memphis authorities have released more than an hour of footage of the police beating of Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage

— Family and friends remember Tyre Nichols as a generous, lovable man who worked hard to be a good father to his 4-year-old son

— Memphis Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols’ death

— Timeline of events in the arrest, death of Tyre Nichols

___

MEMPHIS — Protesters, mayors, law enforcement officials and police unions are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died.

Protesters gathered in a park near the White House, in Memphis and other cities as the video was released.

In Memphis, about 100 protesters blocked the heavily-traveled Interstate 55 bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee over the Mississippi River, miring semi-trucks and other vehicles in a stand-still.

Unions in California and Hawaii issued a joint statement calling the actions of the officers “repugnant and the complete antithesis of how honorable law enforcement professionals conduct themselves.”

The Prosecutors Alliance of California calls the killing senseless and in California’s capitol of Sacramento, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said: “I am filled with anger, with sorrow and revulsion.”

In Los Angeles, new Mayor Karen Bass, who is Black, said the video showed “ferocious violence from an out-of-control herd” but also commended Memphis officials for firing, arresting and charging the officers involved with murder.

___

MEMPHIS — Video showing five Memphis police officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.

The footage shows the Black officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the Nichols family’s legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Cities across the country braced for large demonstrations. Nichols’ relatives urged supporters to protest peacefully. ___

WASHINGTON — The national president of the Fraternal Order of Police has issued a scathing statement over the actions of five former Memphis police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols.

Patrick Yoes says the officers’ encounter with Nichols “does not constitute legitimate police work or a traffic stop gone wrong.” Instead, Yoes called it a “criminal assault under the pretext of law.”

Nichols died three days after a Jan. 7 confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said he was “very concerned” about the prospect of violence, but called for protests over the death of Tyre Nichols to remain peaceful.

Speaking Friday at the White House before departing for Camp David, the president reflected on his call earlier with Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells.

“I’m obviously very concerned about it,” Biden said when asked if he was worried about violence, “but I think she has made a very strong plea. She’s obviously in enormous pain.”

Biden said that “innocent lives” were at stake Friday as the country awaited the release of police footage of depicting five Memphis officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop.

___

NEW YORK — In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, said he and other mayors across the country had been briefed by the White House in advance of the video’s release, which he said would “trigger pain and sadness in many of us. It will make us angry.”

He urged demonstrators to “respect the wishes of Mr. Nichols’ mother. If you need to express your anger and outrage, do so peacefully. My message to the NYPD has been, and will continue to be, to exercise restraint.”

Adams, who during his years as a New York Police Department officer co-founded an organization that advocated for diversity in policing and against abuses of power, said he “felt betrayed” by the officers charged in the Memphis death of Nichols.

“Any officer who engages in violence and brutality tarnishes all the work we have done to keep communities safe,” he said. He added: “They make it harder for the brothers and sisters in uniform to accomplish the incredible work they do, day in and day out.”