SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Americans just aren’t giving back like they used to. Nonprofit Giving USA says our charity rate hasn’t been this low in almost 30 years.

Despite that, the holiday season remains one of the busiest times for charities.

“We just feel like we want to just be able to share that joy with other people,” said Melissa Proctor.

Giving USA reports that us donors gave 1.7% of their income to charity last year – the lowest level since 1995. Tanger Outlets’ Black Friday shoppers tell me receiving during the holidays puts them in a more charitable mood.

“there’s a lot of people that don’t have a lot and it makes you want to help them or give more to them so that they’re able to give more to their children or their loved ones as well,” said Toni Bennett.

Shoppers told me they’d get into food drives, toys for tots, pay-it-forward chains or rounding up at the checkout this season.

“I also feel like in a more giving spirit in that time,” said Jessica Belton. “I’m happy, naturally. There’s Christmas music playing all the time. I’m listening to Mariah Carey all day. I’m in a good mood, so here you go, if I’ve got some money on me, you could have it.”

It’s unclear why Americans are giving less. Some blame the economy, distrust in charity, a step away from religious institutions or say people are just giving back differently nowadays.

“The community gave to us when we were little now we’ve got good jobs and we wanna give back to the community,” said David Proctor. “Tell them thank you for what they’ve done for us.”

Whether you decide to donate this season or not, the Better Business Bureau says you should keep your eyes peeled for scams that are out to fool you and your giving heart. They have a charity lookup service on their website where you can do your research.