America ‘on fire’: Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire burns after supporters of President Donald Trump held pro-Trump marches Saturday, in Washington. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Internal Facebook documents reveal a country lit “on fire” in the days after controversial social media posts from then-President Donald Trump last year.

Facebook’s own analysis shows that hate speech and violence reports skyrocketed on the site immediately after Trump sent a social media message threatening to shoot looters in Minneapolis amid protests after the killing of George Floyd.

Facebook took no action on Trump’s post.

FILE – In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump points to supporters after speaking at a Turning Point Action gathering, in Phoenix. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a drink of water as he testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, protesters and residents watch as police in riot gear walk down a residential street, in St. Paul, Minn. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, protesters gather in front of a burning fast-food restaurant in Minneapolis. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – In this May 30, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks with members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE – In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes his seat to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE – In this June 3, 2020, file photo, a demonstrator stares at a National Guard soldier as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, D.C. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, The U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed is shown on a computer, in New York. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

FILE – In this June 1, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John’s Church across Lafayette Park from the White House, in Washington. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE – In this June 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Okla. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire burns after supporters of President Donald Trump held pro-Trump marches Saturday, in Washington. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE – In this June 1, 2020, file photo, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stands at a podium as video clips of peaceful interactions between law enforcement and protesters demonstrating in response to the death of George Floyd play during a news conference at the White House, in Washington. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd’s death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The platform’s automated controls were almost 90% certain that Trump’s post violated company policies against inciting violence, contradicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s claims last year that the post didn’t break company rules.

Facebook said that internal controls aren’t always correct and human reviews, like the one on Trump’s post, are more accurate.