America is reportedly running out of White Claw hard seltzer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – White Claw has become a victim of its own success, the hard seltzer brand says.

The brand confirmed a nationwide shortage in the U.S. as a result of the rising popularity of the drink, CNN Business reports.

“White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw’s senior vice president of marketing told CNN Business.

White Claw sales grew 283% in July 2019 compare to the same period in 2018, CNN Business reports. Its sales also made up more than half of all hard seltzer sales the week of July 4, according to Nielson data.

A toast to life, liberty, and White Claw Wednesday. — White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) July 3, 2019

White Claw was launched in 2016, but only recently became popular, thanks in part to consumers seeking lower calorie options and in part to social media.

YouTuber Trevor Wallace posted a parody video about the drink, resulting in multiple quotes by Wallace trending on social media for weeks, including the wildly popular Instagram caption “Ain’t no laws, when you’re drinking claws, baby!”

The rest is history.

Memes and trends about White Claw took social media by storm, and are only getting more popular. The hard seltzer brand has an active Twitter presence and often shares posts from its fans.

Barber: What do you want?

Me: It's Wednesday

Barber: Say no more…@Taylor_Maglin pic.twitter.com/oVb3GnCQ2q — White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) August 21, 2019

The perfect tattoo doesn't exi….. https://t.co/aPvywVPFsa — White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) April 11, 2019

White Claw says it’s working to increase its supply, but there’s been no word yet on when stores will be fully restocked.