Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year old Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (NBC News) – A search continues for a missing 5-year-old girl in Florida. Police issued an Amber Alert, after the family discovered Taylor Williams missing from her room.

Police went door to door knocking on hundreds of homes.

An adult at the home telling police they noticed she was missing around midnight with the back door of the home unlocked.

“She’s obviously in danger…at five years old we know it’s very urgent, we find her as quickly as possible,” explained TK Waters, Chief of Investigations, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Williams, 5

Williams is 3-feet-tall, weighing 50-pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. she was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas.

Police say the parents are cooperating with authorities.

If you see Taylor, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

