Amazon, Facebook launch new efforts to help small businesses

SAN DIEGO (NBC News) – Like many small business owners, Tanya McAnear has had a tough year.

McAnear’s San Diego vintage shop, “Bad Madge,” had to close for nearly three months earlier this year. She relied on small business loans and social media sales to stay afloat.



“If you really want to see your community thrive and get through this pandemic, you’ve got to shop local, you’ve got to shop small,” she said.



Her store is open now, but more shutdowns may be on the horizon as COVID-19 infections hit new highs and deaths in the U.S. surge past a quarter million.



Now, big tech companies including Facebook and Amazon, say they’re working to help.



Amazon has invested $100 million in enabling and encouraging small business sales on its site.



Customers can peruse its small business gift guide or shop storefronts at Amazon.com/supportsmall.



“You could search regionally and find someone in your area, and you can also search women-owned businesses or military-owned businesses,” said Amazon’s Kate Scharpa.



Black-owned businesses have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, closing at twice the rate of other small businesses.

That’s why Facebook is launching a #BuyBlackFriday campaign.



It’s encouraging users to support Black-owned businesses with direct shopping features and a live weekly show.