Alabama man finds alligator swimming in his backyard pool

MOBILE, Ala. (CNN Newsource) – An Alabama man is saying “see you later, alligator” after he woke up and found one in his swimming pool.

“What in the blue blazes is this?” homeowner Steven Mculland said in a video of his reaction to finding a gator in his pool.

The small alligator was swimming laps in Mculland’s backyard pool.

“I am flabbergasted,” Mculland said in the video. “[If] you own an alligator, and you missing one, he’s in the backyard in my pool. Come get it. Thank you.”

Mculland says next time he takes a dip, he’ll look twice.