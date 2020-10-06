Alabama arborist removes tree from veteran’s home free of charge ahead of Hurricane Delta

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – As Hurricane Delta makes its way towards the Gulf Coast, people are still recovering from Hurricane Sally.

In Fairhope, Alabama, a local arborist volunteered his time and resources to remove a tree off of a veterans home before the storm hits.

Chris Francis and his team from Chris Francis Tree Care have been removing fallen trees for weeks since Sally, but Francis says he wanted to do this job for Ottis McCant free of charge.

“I just felt it was the right thing to do,” Francis said. “We’ve got another storm coming, more rain, more wind. We gotten get this tree off this house so somebody can get a tarp on it and get it dry.”

Francis says the job would’ve cost around $10,000.

McCant is an Army veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. Francis says the job was a way to honor McCant for his service to our country.

McCant says he has a few leaks in his roof but is thankful his home is still standing. He’s grateful to get the tree off of his home as Delta moves in.