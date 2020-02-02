Al-Qaida in Yemen claims deadly Florida naval base shooting

FILE – In a Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, an Air Force carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Navy Ensign Joshua Watson, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Al-Qaida’s branch in Yemen claimed responsibility Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 for last year’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by an aviation student from Saudi Arabia. The shooter, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was a member of the Saudi Air Force in training at the base. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – The Al-Qaida branch in Yemen has claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi aviation student.

SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist websites, reported the claim Sunday.

The shooter was a lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force in training at the base. He opened fire inside a classroom, killing three people before being shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy.

One of the shooting victims was Cameron Walters, of Richmond Hill.

SITE reports that the video indicates the shooter and al-Qaida were in communication.

Al-Qaida’s Yemen branch has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.