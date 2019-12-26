Ailing kids get special flight to see Santa

DETROIT (WDIV/NBC News) – Dozens of children facing terminal illnesses took a very special flight to the North Pole to see Santa before Christmas.

Children and families went to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport last week to enjoy fun activities in a winter wonderland alongside special guests from the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Piston, Michigan State and more.

Many children are unable to see Santa at malls or other social events due to their immune system and other issues stemming from their illnesses. So, the Silverliners’ Fantasy Flight to the North Pole aims to give children and their families a holiday event they will remember forever.

The North Pole is a destination everyone knows exists, but not many people have any idea how to get there. The plane flew with the window shades down because nobody is allowed to know how to get to Santa’s at the North Pole.

Nearly 70 children fighting potentially terminal illnesses were invited on the very special flight made possible by hundreds of volunteers.

For more information on the Silverliners or to donate, visit the official website here.