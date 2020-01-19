Adoptable dogs escort bridal party down the aisle

SHARON, Pa. (CNN) – A Pennsylvania bridal party had interesting escorts down the aisle this weekend.

Heather Pavlich is a big supporter of pet adoption, so at her wedding Saturday night, each bridesmaid was escorted by a dog.

Pavlich says it has always been her plan to trade in flowers for dogs.

“I just knew if I ever got married, I wanted them to be here and spread the word that there’s no need for flowers,” Pavlich said.

Each table also had a donation basket for the shelter.

Guests said that even in all the excitement, the five dogs were wonderful wedding guests.

“They’ve been doing surprisingly well and haven’t tried to beg for anyone’s food yet,” Heather Huff with Legacy Rescue of Ohio said laughing.

Huff said she thinks Pavlich had an awesome idea.

“I just want everybody to know that fostering and adopting is the way to go, and not shopping,” Pavlich said.