Actor Kevin Spacey appears at court for hearing in groping case

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) -- The U.S. Coast Guard says rescuers have been stymied in their search for the remaining four crew members of a cargo ship overturned near a Georgia port by a fire onboard the vessel.

Coast Guard Capt. John Reed said Sunday afternoon that rescue teams safely evacuated 20 people from the ship in St. Simons Sound, but then determined the situation was too risky to go further inside the vessel.