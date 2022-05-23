(The Hill) — Active shooter incidents rose more than 50% over 2021, according to new data released by the FBI.

There were 61 active shooter situations in 2021, a jump of 53% from 2020, with a similar rise in the number of casualties.

The report lands just over a week after a racially motivated shooter opened fire at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store, killing 10.

The 2021 incident with the highest number of casualties was also at a grocery store: the Boulder, Colo. shooting that also killed 10.

The 2021 data continues an upward trend in active shooter incidents, with such shootings jumping more than 30% between 2020 and 2019.

The FBI noted that the shootings were predominantly carried out by men — of the 61 shooters, just one was a woman.

It also noted a trend of shooters increasingly targeting multiple locations.

“The FBI observed an emerging trend involving roving active shooters; specifically, shooters who shoot in multiple locations, either in one day or in various locations over several days,” the agency wrote in its report.