Accused Parkland shooter’s trial set to start in January

PARKLAND, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – A man who confessed to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year will go to trial in January.

A Florida judge on Thursday issued the court order for Nikolas Cruz’s trial. Jury selection is scheduled for January 27, 2020.

Because he already confessed to the February 2018 shooting, the trial is not about determining his guilt.

Instead, the trial will determine whether he will be sentenced to death for the massacre.

Cruz’s defense team hoped to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence with no parole, but prosecutors rejected that deal.

The accused shooter is facing 34 counts, including premeditated and attempted murder.