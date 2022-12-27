ATLANTA — AAA is bringing back its ‘Tow to Go’ service to keep drivers safe this holiday season.

The service will provide free rides to potentially impaired drivers while also safely delivering drivers’ vehicles back to a safe location.

‘Tow to Go’ will run until Monday, Jan. 2 at 6 a.m. The service is free to both AAA members as well as non-members.

A ‘Tow to Go’ is relatively easy to request. Drivers who believe they are too impaired to drive can call ‘Tow to Go’ and AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport you to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Across the nation, holiday travel is expected to increase. AAA has been providing rides for would-be impaired drivers for 25 years and has rescued more than 25,000 impaired drivers.

“Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you are tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we will transport you and your vehicle to a safe location.”

Although the service is available to everyone, the company asks that it be used as a last resort.