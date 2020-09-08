‘A war zone’ – Breonna Taylor crime scene photos show apartment riddled with bullets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE/NBC News) – More than 1,200 newly obtained crime scene photos of Breonna Taylor’s Louisville, Kentucky home show dozens of bullet casings and bullet holes inside and outside her apartment.

Taylor, 26, was shot dead when Louisville Metro Police Department officers served a narcotics warrant at her home in March.

Many of the photos obtained by NBC affiliate WAVE are too graphic to share.

Her family said the photos made Taylor’s home look like a war zone.

Nearly a dozen shell casings were found in the parking lot following the shooting, and several dozen more casings and evidence markers were photographed in the breezeway just outside her front door.

Taylor lived with her sister, Ju’Niyah, who wasn’t home on the night of the shooting. Her bedroom window was shattered by bullets shot from outside.

Some photos show several of the LMPD officers involved in the raid, including Brett Hankison, who was fired later for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter.

Read more: https://bit.ly/326N8zt