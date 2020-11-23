‘A national embarrassment’ – Republicans turn on Trump challenges

(NBC News) – Michigan and Pennsylvania will begin certifying election results Monday, further weakening President Trump’s chances of finding any path that will allow him to remain in office.

Mr. Trump sued to challenge results in both states and lost. The president is asking for a second recount in Georgia after the first recount confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win there.

Republicans are turning up the heat on the administration to start working with President-elect Biden’s transition team, and sharply criticizing Mr. Trump’s refusal to concede.

“Quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told ‘ABC This Week.’

“It’s past time to start a transition, to at least cooperate with the transition,” North Dakota’s Senator Kevin Cramer said on ‘Meet the Press. “I’d rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan echoed those sentiments on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ saying “It’s time for them to stop the nonsense. It just gets more bizarre every single day.”

President-elect Biden is expected to name more members of his cabinet this week.

His team is still locked out of coronavirus planning.

Biden and his chief of staff warn the lack of cooperation could delay distributing vaccines.

Meanwhile, President Trump opened and closed the G20 summit of world leaders over the weekend, but went golfing and skipped the summit’s session on pandemic preparedness.

