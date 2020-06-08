A nation in turmoil: Protests enter third week

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – As protests triggered by the death of George Floyd enter their third week, nearly two dozen senators have signed onto a bill that would ban certain policies by police.

The demonstrations against police brutality are growing, along with concern about President Trump calling active-duty troops to control them.



“We saw in Washington D.C. federal forces used in a political stunt to attack peaceful protests,” Washington Mayor Murial Bowser said in the wake of the latest protests in her city.



Attorney General William Barr told CBS’ “Face The Nation” troops were called, but not used.



“The President never asked or suggested that we needed to deploy regular troops,” Barr said.



The presence of National Guard soldiers used to clear a peaceful protest near the White House last week has many former military leaders speaking out.



“Our military should never be called to fight our own people as enemies of the state,” retired Admiral Mike Mullen told “Fox News Sunday.”



Republican Colin Powell, meanwhile, has announced he’ll vote for Joe Biden instead of President Trump.



“He lies,” Powell said of Trump on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “He lies about things and he gets away with it because people will not hold him accountable.”



