A lesson in music – and being different

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, tours the country to inspire children born with different limbs

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KUSA/NBC News) – Professional guitarist Tony Memmel will tell you he had to pave his own way in life.

“I taught myself to play the guitar in a way I had never even seen before,” he says.

Memmel was born with one hand.

He said growing up, he noticed he was different. He didn’t have many mentors who looked like him.

Now, Memmel travels all over the world as a Lucky Fin Ambassador, an organization the helps inspire other people with different limbs.

“So now I get to share all that thought and all those things I went through with another generation of people,” he says.

On Tuesday, he was performing a concert for a class of five- and six-year-old students at Victory Montessori and Childcare Center in Westminster, Colorado.

