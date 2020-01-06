A Closer Look: Methodist church considers split over LGBTQ inclusion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A group of United Methodist Church leaders from around the world is proposing a plan to split the denomination over disagreements about gay marriage.

The agreement would create a new “Traditionalist Methodist” denomination that will continue to practice the ban on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.

In the past, Methodist clergy faced discipline for performing same-sex marriages or identifying as LGBTQ, but many progressive churches have defied such prohibitions.

The proposal would allow conservative churches forming the new denomination to keep their buildings, but the split is not official yet.

It will be voted on in May.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QrswvS