BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 77-year-old Florida woman was seriously injured after an alligator attack over the weekend.

Leaders with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say the 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator while walking near a pond in Bradenton. WFLA talked to neighbors in the area and they said they see gators fairly frequently but they said never any that are this aggressive.

“It’s very unusual to see that happen,” neighbor Gordon Silver said.

Neighbors in the Dell Webb Lakewood ranch community said alligators in the area are the norm.

“I have small gators in my pond,” Silver said. “They move around all the time so they may be in the pond for a day or two and then they move around somewhere else.”

FWC said the elderly woman was walking by a pond on Ellsworth Avenue when she was bitten and sent to the hospital with serious injuries. They said someone who witnessed the attack was able to keep an eye on the gator until trappers arrived.

“I’ve lived here five years, and I’ve never had one approach anywhere near me,” Silver said.

Now community members say they’ll try to keep a closer eye out when they’re near the water. FWC says they’re confident they’ve trapped the gator responsible for the attack.