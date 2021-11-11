7-year-old killed in SC crash remembered as full of life and love

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of the 7-year-old killed in a crash Monday night caused by a driver suspected to be under the influence, is mourning the loss of their precious angel. That’s what they call Aaliyah King who they told WSPA News, was full of love and life.

The crash happened Monday night near the corner of White Horse Road & Claxton Drive in Greenville County.

Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office told us, it started with deputies trying to pull over the driver of a Mercedes. They suspected him of driving under the influence of some substance.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that driver, Aydin Adil Oglu-Mammadov, 35, ended up crashing head on into an SUV carrying 7-year-old, Aaliyah King who later died at a nearby hospital.

That driver who troopers said started the crash, is also dead.

It’s stories like this Kimberly Cockrell with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) South Carolina told us, they’ve been hearing too much of lately. She said that has especially been the case over the last couple of weeks. She lost someone close to her in a similar way but told us, the grief from these kinds of tragedies never leaves.

“I am so heartbroken for Aaliyah’s family because this child was lost to a situation she should have never been lost to,” said Kimberly Cockrell with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) South Carolina.

Aaliyah King was a second grader at Grove Elementary School. The coroner told us, everyone in the SUV was properly buckled up and restrained when the crash happened.

Greenville County Sheriff, Hobart Lewis held a press conference Wednesday morning with more details about what lead up to the deadly crash.