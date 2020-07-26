6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack gets candy store shopping spree

DENVER, Colo. (CNN Newsource) – A 6-year-old Colorado boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack is adding a sweet reward to his honors.

Bridger Walker is recovering after needing more than 90 stitches and surgery on his face. He’s received praise from Hollywood stars, and on Saturday, was smiling from ear to ear at a Denver candy shop.

Bridger was gifted a candy shopping spree at It’s Sugar.

“It’s been surreal. Never expected this to go viral the way it did,” Robert Walker, Bridger’s dad said. “We were literally just hoping for some postcard or a letter or a shout out to boost our little boy’s spirits.”

Instead, Avengers stars Chris Evans, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reached out, promising rewards, including a Captain America shield.

“He’s always been protective of his little girl,” Walker said. “She’s always been his little princess, and she gets annoyed sometimes that he won’t leave her alone, and he’s always by her side. So it didn’t surprise us at all that he would, he would jump in the way he did.”

Bridger has received gifts of support from all over the world, but his parents say the attention hasn’t gone to his head.

“I actually asked him the other day, you know, ‘Does this make you anymore special?’ And he said no. I said, ‘What makes you special?’ He said, ‘I’m me.’ And, that meant a lot to us,” Walker said.

The sugar rush is the latest chapter for Bridger, one the family says they are thankful for.

“The world’s a good place and that there’s hundreds and thousands and millions of wonderful people in this world,” Walker said.