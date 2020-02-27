6 dead in mass shooting at Milwaukee Brewing Company

MILWAUKEE, WI (CNN) – A Wisconsin community is in mourning, after a man killed multiple people in the latest mass shooting in America.

An armed employee stormed a Milwaukee Brewing complex Wednesday, gunning down five people.

Chief Alfonso Morales of the Milwaukee Police Department was among officials releasing details during a press conference after the event.

“We have located five additional deceased victims. The victims all worked at Molson Coors,” explained Chief Morales.

Police say the 51-year-old gun man eventually turned the gun on himself.

“Five families, six families actually are grieving and will be grieving because of this horrific act of this individual, ” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

More than 1,000 employees were working on the sprawling campus, when they began receiving text and email alerts from the company about an active shooter.

“find a safe place, active shooter on campus”

The names of the victims have not been released nor has the motive of the shooter.

“We are here on the scene of another American tragedy. Another senseless American tragedy… And I hate to say that it is in our backyard once again,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, “This is the 11th mass shooting in our state since 2004.”

