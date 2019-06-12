5, including gunman, detained in Ortiz shooting

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, fans at walk past a photograph of Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Ortiz was back in Boston for medical care after authorities said the former Red Sox slugger affectionately known as Big […]

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) – The chief prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says five people, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Authorities say a sixth suspect is being pursued in the shooting, which witnesses say was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars.

The Dominican Republic’s chief prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez spoke at a news conference on Wednesday. Authorities gave the name of the alleged shooter as Rolfy Ferrery, aka Sandy.

Prosecutors have said the two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and in a Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at a popular Santo Domingo bar Sunday night.