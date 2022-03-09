NEW YORK (AP) — The Salvation Army is being accused in three lawsuits of violating federal labor law by not paying minimum wage to participants in its work-based rehabilitation programs.

The lawsuits were filed Wednesday in federal courts in New York, Illinois and Georgia.

They accuse the organization of working the programs’ enrollees full time and even longer in its thrift stores, but only paying them a fraction of what federal law requires as a minimum.

The Salvation Army said it didn’t comment on pending litigation.