2-year-old boy adopts puppy with same birth defect as him, instantly bonds

LANSING, Mich. (CNN Newsource) – A Michigan boy with a birth defect bonded instantly with his new dog after learning they both have cleft palates.

On Friday, 2-year-old Bentley Boyers got to bring his new puppy home from the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Last week, Bentley’s dad went to the animal shelter to look at two chickens, when a puppy caught his eye.

“He facetimed me. He goes ‘I think this one has a cleft lip’ and I said, ‘get her! We need her!'” Ashley Boyers, Bentley’s mom, said.

Ashley says Bentley had a rough start in life, and it was a struggle to get him to eat. However, Bentley has always been a happy baby, and Ashley says his cleft lip doesn’t make him any different. She says the family feels finding the puppy will show Bentley he isn’t alone.

“To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot cause he can grow up and understand that him and his puppy both have something that they can share in common,” Ashley said.

The animal shelter says they don’t usually see puppies with cleft palates. Before her adoption, the shelter had the pup for a week and didn’t have any problems.

“Her disability is really not holding her back and as she grows they’ll be able to see more if there’s anything changing that has to do with that, but she’s really doing well,” Lydia Sattler, Animal Services Director, said. “She might look a little different than a normal dog would, but it’s not slowing her down at all.”

At just 2 months and 2 years old, the two are a perfect match.