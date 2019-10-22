2 students charged with slur at University of Connecticut

University of Connecticut president Thomas Katsouleas stands with students demonstrating at UConn in response to a recent video showing white students in the Charter Oak apartments parking using racial slurs, in Storrs, Conn., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. After a march through campus, students gathered around an oak leaf etched in the ground outside the student union, to voluntarily speak of their experiences while also calling for greater accountability from themselves and the university in reporting and eliminating racial incidents. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Two University of Connecticut students have been charged with shouting a racial slur outside a campus apartment complex in an episode that was caught on video and has led to protests at the school.

Jarred Karal, of Plainville, and Ryan Mucaj, of Granby, both identified by police as 21-year-old white men, were charged Monday with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.

The charge is a misdemeanor that carries a possible sentence of up to a year in prison. Phone and email messages were left for the two students, who are due in court Oct. 30. It was not clear Tuesday whether they had lawyers to speak for them.

Police said the young men were among three people seen on the video walking through the parking lot of UConn’s Charter Oak Apartment complex Oct. 11.Two of the three use the racial slur several times and laugh, police said.

“The investigation showed that the males walked back through the apartment complex after leaving a local business and played a game in which they yelled vulgar words,” according to the police report. “As they walked through the parking lot, Mucaj and Karal switched to saying a racial epithet that was heard by witnesses. The investigation revealed the third male did not participate.”

The slurs were recorded by an African American student from an apartment window and posted on social media.

That student told police he was not sure whether the students saw him or were directing the racial epithets toward him.

Karal told police the group was playing a game in which they would yell the word “penis.” The first person who refuses to say the word loses, he said. They decided to change the game to shouting the racial epithet, he said.

“I sincerely apologize if we offended anyone,” he told police, according to the affidavit. “This was not our intentions at all. We were acting dumb, idiotic and childish.”

Mucaj told police he had had seven drinks at a bar and did not remember the episode, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Monday, student organizations and the school’s chapter of the NAACP held a rally and march against racism in response to the slurs and another situation in which a student said she was the target of a racial slur at a party.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas, who attended the rally, issued a statement in support of the arrests.

“It is supportive of our core values to pursue accountability, through due process, for an egregious assault on our community that has caused considerable harm,” he said. “I’m grateful for the university’s collective effort in responding to this incident, especially the hard work of the UConn Police Department, which has been investigating the case since it was reported.”

The school declined to say whether the students were facing academic penalties, citing federal privacy law. Any student who violates the school’s code of conduct can face discipline including probation, suspension or dismissal, spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said.

Katsouleas has scheduled office hours Friday at the school’s African American Cultural Center to meet with students who may wish to talk with him.

He also has announced a nationwide search for a chief diversity officer at the school, which has a student population that is 60% white and just 6% African American, according to U.S. Department of Education statistics.