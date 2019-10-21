2 killed in plane crash near NC airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/AP) – Officials say two people have died in the crash of a small plane near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the two deaths, but the identities of the victims have yet to be released.

The search for the aircraft began Sunday evening when the plane disappeared from the radar on approach to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Rescuers from at least a dozen state and local agencies spent the night searching in and around William B. Umstead State Park, a 5,600-acre wooded expanse bounded by an interstate, the airport and a state highway.

Debris from the plane was found in a tree around 10 a.m. Monday at the heavily wooded park.

It’s not clear at this time how many people were on the plane or where the plane originated.

Officials have also not yet said if the plane had experienced midair mechanical problems before contact with it was lost.