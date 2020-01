ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – Two men are dead after being shot at a party in the early hours of the new year.

Orange County Sheriff’s officials say they are looking for a suspect.

The shooting happened at a New Year’s celebration attended by about 250 people at a club in a shopping plaza.

Revelers scrambled for safety after shots were fired.

Authorities say security personnel were at the event but appeared to be outside when the violence broke out.