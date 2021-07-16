2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters

FILE — In this June 16, 2014, file photo. then-California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton speaks during the dedication of the John L. Burton California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., in Sacramento, Calif. Two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the state Democratic Party’s headquarters in Sacramento, a bombing they hoped would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks, federal prosecutors said Thursday, July 15, 2021. From left are then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, then-Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, then-state Senate President Pro Term Darrell Steinberg. At right is then-Gov. Jerry Brown and second from right is then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in California’s state capital.

Authorities say the men hoped the bombing would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks.

Officials say the pair used multiple messaging apps to plan to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the November 2020 presidential election.

Their first intended target was the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

One of the men is accused of reaching out to an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement.