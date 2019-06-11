19-year-old bitten by shark off North Carolina beach

(WETC) - Family members say a 19-year-old will be fine after he was bitten by a shark while surfing off of North Carolina's Ocean Isle Beach Monday afternoon.

Ethan Reed said his brother, Austin Reed, was surfing in the ocean with a friend when Austin felt a bite on his foot. Ethan said his brother knew immediately it was a shark.

Austin's mom is a registered nurse and wrapped his foot in a towel and applied pressure until the paramedics arrived.

Austin was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment. Wayne Reed, Austin's father, said Monday night Austin was out of surgery and doing fine.

"He'll be back on the board as soon as he can," Ethan said.