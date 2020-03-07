15-year-old girl violently attacked by group of teen boys in Brooklyn, 5 arrested

Some viewers may find the above video difficult to watch.

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) – Police in New York have arrested five juvenile suspects in a brutal crime that was caught on surveillance video.

Police say a group of teenage boys violently attacked a 15-year-old girl on the sidewalk in Crown Heights. Surveillance video of the area shows one boy push the girl to the ground. Then, a group of at least a dozen other teenage boys jump in, punching and kicking her over and over again.

After that, the video shows one boy take the victim’s Air Jordan shoes off of her feet while she is unconscious. Police say the girl’s phone and debit card were also stolen.

Community advocate Tony Herbert says he saw the video before learning the victim was one of his relatives. He says he was furious.

“They beat her within an inch of her life,” Herbert said. “They had her unconscious. That’s serious.”

Business owners in the area say they have already taken drastic measures to keep teens out of their stores during after school hours. Neighbors say they are shocked.

“That’s not something that would go on back in the day,” one resident said. “These new age kids, I don’t know.”

Another neighbor said called the attack “heartbreaking.”

Police are now turning to social media, asking the community for information, adding “We can not allow this behavior in our community.” Herbert also made a plea to the parents of the teens responsible for the attack on his relative.

“They have a responsibility right now to turn those kids in,” Herbert said. “Those kids have to atone for what they did, they have to understand the severity of what they committed. It was a crime.”

The victim has been released from the hospital. Police say the incident was some sort of retaliation for a previous encounter. They are still looking for additional suspects.