13-year-old girl killed in NC mall parking lot shooting

CONCORD, NC (NBC) – A North Carolina community is mourning after a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed outside of a mall on Saturday.

Avenanna Propst was outside of a Dave and Buster’s when she was killed in the parking lot. She was in the eighth grade at Ace Academy Public Charter School, where her friends say she was well-liked.

“She always cared for people,” Laila Massey, one of Avenanna’s friends said. “She always showed motivation and think positive.”

The school released a statement saying Avenanna was set to graduate from the school this year.

“She’s a baby, she’s 13-years-old. This is hard to process, accept or even understand,” the school stated.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were also injured in the shooting. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Concord’s police chief tweeted “It’s highly unlikely this person of interest went to the mall alone or is otherwise anonymous! Someone knows who he is, and we need the public’s help!”

Concord police believe the incident may be connected to another deadly shooting that happened earlier that same night. The victim of that shooting was Avenanna’s cousin.