100 million Capitol One credit card applications and accounts hacked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Capitol One Financial Corporation announced Monday that a hacker accessed about 100 million credit card applications on July 19.

Capitol One said that after an FBI investigation, the company does not believe the stolen information was used for fraud, but the investigation is still underway.

Officials have arrested the suspect, Paige Thompson, who used to work for a technology company as a software engineer.

The majority of the information that was stolen was credit card application data, such as names, addresses, zip codes, email addresses, etc. Other information obtained includes credit scores, balances, payment history and transaction data.

Capitol One stated that about 140,000 Social Security numbers were compromised, along with about 80,000 linked bank account numbers of credit card customers.

No credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were stolen.

“While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened,” Richard D. Fairbank, Chairman and CEO said. “I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right.”

The company said it will notify affected customers and make free credit monitoring and identity protection available to everyone affected.