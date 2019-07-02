100 and 102-year-old couple gets married in Ohio

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WNWO) – An unexpected couple tied the knot in Ohio Wednesday.

John and Phyllis Cook are residents of Kingston Residence, an assisted living facility in Sylvania. John is a 100-year-old World War II veteran, and Phyllis will be 103 on August 8.

The two each lost two spouses before they began dating. They had been dating for about a year when they went to get their marriage license on Wednesday. The couple ended up having their wedding right then and there.

“It wasn’t the plan, but we got here and they said ‘we could marry you here’. I said ‘good, let’s get it over with’,” John Cook, Sr said.

The lovebirds said their relationship blossomed over the past few months, and as a devout Christian woman, Phyllis decided it was best to tie the knot.

“To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other,” Phyllis said. “I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other.”

The Cooks spend their days with each other in the assisted living facility, enjoying eating meals and sitting out in the sun.

Despite spending hours together everyday, they understand the importance of their space.

“What we do, we keep both of our apartments. He’s upstairs and I’m down,” said Phyllis.

Their age is certainly not a factor in their romance. There is still a big spark when they spend time with one another.

When asked what they’re favorite thing to do together was, John said, “Well, I probably shouldn’t talk about that,”.

The newlyweds are planning on staying busy and spending the remainder of their time together.