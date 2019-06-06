1 West Point cadet killed, over 20 injured in vehicle accident

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) – A West Point cadet was killed and 22 were injured when a vehicle they were riding in for summer training overturned on Thursday.

The U.S. Military Academy said the vehicle overturned on a dirt road around 6:45 a.m. Twenty cadets and two soldiers on the light medium tactical vehicle were injured.

Lieutenant Col. Christopher Ophardt could not provide the severity of the injuries or the name of the cadet who died. West Point officials are responding to worried parents on Twitter with the same information.

The accident occurred near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place.