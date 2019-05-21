'Stop the Ban' rallies go nationwide

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - The battle over abortion reached was on full display Tuesday as thousands of people across the country protested in support of keeping the procedure legal.

The protests are in response to new state laws passed in recent weeks, which would severely restrict access to abortion or make it illegal altogether.

The wave of new state laws which restrict or even ban abortion are pitting people who believe the government has no role in people's reproductive decisions against those who believe abortion is murder.

Opponents think the Supreme Court might now be poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but polls consistently show most Americans support legal abortion.

Among those voicing opposition to the new laws was presidential candidate and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"We are not going to allow them to move our country backward," Klobuchar told protesters gathered near the Supreme Court.

Fellow candidates Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also attended the Washington rally.

