'I don't do cover-ups' Trump denounces Democratic investigations

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - President Donald Trump declared "I don't do cover-ups!" Wednesday in a hastily called Rose Garden press conference.

His statement came shortly after the president scuttled a meeting on infrastructure spending with Democratic Congressional leaders, and just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she believes Mr. Trump is engaged in "a cover-up."

"This whole thing was a take-down attempt of the president of the United States," Mr. Trump said, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and the ongoing debate over his report in Congress.

He went on to say that there will be no more work on an infrastructure deal as long as Congressional investigations continue.

"I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer and House Speaker Pelosi, 'I want to do infrastructure, I want to do more than you want to do it,'" the president said. "'But, you know what? You can't do it under these conditions.'"

